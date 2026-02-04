Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Capital Clean Energy Carriers to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $104.1610 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Price Performance

CCEC stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CCEC shares. Capital One Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Clean Energy Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

