Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 7.44%.The business had revenue of $211.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPH shares. Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suburban Propane Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 199,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,370,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 142,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) is a publicly traded master limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, that provides propane and related energy services to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers. As one of the largest propane retailers in the United States, the company delivers propane gas, heating oil, diesel fuel and natural gas throughout its service territories. In addition to fuel distribution, Suburban Propane offers HVAC installation, maintenance and repair services, as well as safety inspections and equipment leasing to support customers’ energy needs.

The company’s core business centers on the delivery of propane for space and water heating, cooking and agricultural applications.

