Linkhome (NASDAQ:LHAI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Linkhome (NASDAQ:LHAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Linkhome in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHAI
Linkhome Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linkhome
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Linkhome in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linkhome during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linkhome in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000.
About Linkhome
Linkhome is an artificial intelligence-driven property technology company. By using HomeGPT, a Linkhome-developed real estate artificial intelligence model, combined with financial innovation and in conjunction with our dedicated team of agents, we have made significant and cost-effective improvements to the business model of buying and selling homes. Through our subsidiaries, we operate an artificial intelligence real estate platform with the goal of providing customers with end-to-end real estate solutions and services, initially comprising real estate brokerage services, Cash Offer, and other services like property rental management and home renovation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Linkhome
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
- 1 Hour Once A Day
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- They just tried to kill gold
Receive News & Ratings for Linkhome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linkhome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.