Linkhome (NASDAQ:LHAI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Linkhome (NASDAQ:LHAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Linkhome in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Linkhome Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linkhome

Shares of NASDAQ:LHAI opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and a P/E ratio of 31.01. Linkhome has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Linkhome in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linkhome during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linkhome in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000.

About Linkhome

Linkhome is an artificial intelligence-driven property technology company. By using HomeGPT, a Linkhome-developed real estate artificial intelligence model, combined with financial innovation and in conjunction with our dedicated team of agents, we have made significant and cost-effective improvements to the business model of buying and selling homes. Through our subsidiaries, we operate an artificial intelligence real estate platform with the goal of providing customers with end-to-end real estate solutions and services, initially comprising real estate brokerage services, Cash Offer, and other services like property rental management and home renovation.

