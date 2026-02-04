Viasat (VSAT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $1.1671 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viasat stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.47. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17.

In related news, CAO Shawn Lynn Duffy sold 51,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $1,872,842.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,043.98. This represents a 89.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Camellia E. Fitzgerald sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,408. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,768. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 7,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.6% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 3,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Viasat by 4,617.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSAT. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on Viasat in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) provides high?capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat’s product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

