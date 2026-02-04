Brokerages Set Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY) PT at $39.71

Shares of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.7143.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Firefly Aerospace from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new position in Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,863,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,409,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,711,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Firefly Aerospace by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,773,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,676,000 after buying an additional 1,241,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $35,337,000.

FLY opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.44. Firefly Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly’s product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

