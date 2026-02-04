Linde (LIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $8.6412 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $463.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.72. The company has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $453,274,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,263,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 136.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,711,000 after purchasing an additional 248,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,319,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,176,828,000 after purchasing an additional 172,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 55.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,455,000 after purchasing an additional 162,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $501.00 price objective on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.75.

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

