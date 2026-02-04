Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $484.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $484.6667.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $469.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $505.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

TT opened at $434.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.85 and its 200-day moving average is $414.38. The stock has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 134.4% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

