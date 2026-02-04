Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target at $369.08

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $369.0769.

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $386.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $356.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $335.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $292.97 and a 1-year high of $352.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

