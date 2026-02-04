FY2025 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Reduced by Scotiabank

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

Eldorado Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,499,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,963 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 228.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,994,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,504 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,990,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,521,000 after purchasing an additional 744,419 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,730.9% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 751,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after buying an additional 710,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,448,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after buying an additional 705,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada?based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company’s core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced?stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.