HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for NRIX Earnings

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.73). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nurix Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 314.90% and a negative return on equity of 57.51%.

NRIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $16.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $81,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,955.20. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,661 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $60,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,088.20. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

Recommended Stories

