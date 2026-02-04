TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNX. Barclays cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

SNX opened at $161.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.25 and a 200-day moving average of $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.60%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Merline Saintil sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $25,767.84. Following the sale, the director owned 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,507.56. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $78,921.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,621,881.15. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,651 shares of company stock worth $7,733,817. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

