Brokerages Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Price Target at $2.53

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.5267.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ABEV. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.88 price target on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Monday, December 29th.
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,465.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.
Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) is a Brazilian-based beverage company that produces, distributes and markets a broad portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The company’s core business centers on brewing and selling beer, alongside a range of soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks and other malt-based beverages. Headquartered in São Paulo, Ambev operates an integrated value chain that covers manufacturing, packaging, logistics and commercial sales to retail, on-premise and institutional customers.
The company traces its origins to the 1999 merger of two historic Brazilian breweries, and later became part of the broader global brewing group through subsequent industry consolidations.
