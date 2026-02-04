Brokerages Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Price Target at $2.53

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.5267.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABEV. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.88 price target on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Ambev alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ambev

Ambev Stock Performance

Ambev Dividend Announcement

ABEV opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Ambev has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,465.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) is a Brazilian-based beverage company that produces, distributes and markets a broad portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The company’s core business centers on brewing and selling beer, alongside a range of soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks and other malt-based beverages. Headquartered in São Paulo, Ambev operates an integrated value chain that covers manufacturing, packaging, logistics and commercial sales to retail, on-premise and institutional customers.

The company traces its origins to the 1999 merger of two historic Brazilian breweries, and later became part of the broader global brewing group through subsequent industry consolidations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.