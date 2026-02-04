Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMRX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $12.00 target price on Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Immuneering Stock Performance

IMRX opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immuneering news, Director Peter Feinberg acquired 20,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 135,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,168.35. The trade was a 17.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Schall bought 21,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $101,082.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,530 shares in the company, valued at $348,055.10. This represents a 40.93% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 51,819 shares of company stock worth $234,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immuneering by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering in the second quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Immuneering in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immuneering by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immuneering

Immuneering (Nasdaq: IMRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering’s machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company’s AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

