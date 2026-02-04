AGCO (AGCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $2.6694 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average of $108.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.19. AGCO has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,316.40. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 46.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in AGCO by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after buying an additional 61,009 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in AGCO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

