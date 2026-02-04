Strategy (MSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $46.02 per share and revenue of $117.4170 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
Strategy Trading Down 4.6%
Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $133.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.27. Strategy has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 3.54.
- Positive Sentiment: Strategy bought 855 BTC (~$75.3M) during the dip — management continues to accumulate, which supporters view as a confident long-term signal. Strategy Announces New Buy — 855 Bitcoin Added
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts reiterated bullish views on MSTR despite the crypto pullback, arguing the long-term BTC exposure and access to capital can drive upside if bitcoin recovers. Analysts Reiterate Their Optimism On Strategy Inc (MSTR) As Bitcoin Slides
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings are imminent and flagged as a catalyst — results (and any disclosures on treasury accounting or financing) could amplify price swings in either direction. Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Gamble Faces Test As Strategy Reports Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Company issued an update on 2025 digital credit distribution tax treatment — relevant for holders but not an immediate market mover versus BTC price action. Strategy Details 2025 Digital Credit Distribution Tax Treatment
- Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s slide (briefly under ~$73k) pushed Strategy’s BTC holdings into unrealized losses for some sessions, increasing downside risk for a stock that tracks crypto moves closely. Bitcoin Briefly Breaks Below $73,000
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage and commentary note MSTR trading at or below NAV; that discount undermines the company’s historical ability to issue equity accretively to buy BTC (the “buying machine” mechanism), raising dilution and capital-efficiency concerns. MicroStrategy Trading Below NAV Again
- Negative Sentiment: Reports estimate large unrealized bitcoin losses (hundreds of millions) and the options market is pricing in double-digit percent swings post-earnings — signaling elevated near-term volatility and risk for shareholders. Options Market Braces for Big Swing After Q4
In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.88 per share, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $779,400. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $99,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $358,128. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and have sold 13,177 shares valued at $2,843,166. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.
Founded in 1989 by Michael J.
