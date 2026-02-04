Strategy (MSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $46.02 per share and revenue of $117.4170 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Strategy Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $133.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.27. Strategy has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 3.54.

Get Strategy alerts:

Trending Headlines about Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Strategy from $484.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.88 per share, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $779,400. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $99,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $358,128. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and have sold 13,177 shares valued at $2,843,166. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strategy

(Get Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.