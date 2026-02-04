HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic View of Korro Bio Q2 Earnings

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Korro Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.85) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.67). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korro Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($9.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.56) EPS.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Korro Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut Korro Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Jones Trading downgraded Korro Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Korro Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

KRRO stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.99. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Korro Bio had a negative return on equity of 68.87% and a negative net margin of 1,199.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRRO. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the third quarter worth about $19,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Korro Bio by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 395,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Korro Bio by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 264,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Korro Bio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 6,185.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 196,079 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing advanced protein engineering and synthetic biology to develop novel enzyme therapies and live microbial therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates directed evolution, high-throughput screening and computational design to optimize biological catalysts for a wide range of applications. By combining machine learning with experimental biology, Korro Bio seeks to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation treatments for rare genetic disorders and complex metabolic diseases.

The company’s pipeline features both engineered enzyme therapeutics and live biotherapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.