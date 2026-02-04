Analysts Offer Predictions for ADF Group FY2027 Earnings

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atrium Research raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of ADF Group in a research report issued on Friday, January 30th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for ADF Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Get ADF Group alerts:

ADF Group Trading Down 3.2%

TSE DRX opened at C$9.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$270.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of -1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. ADF Group has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$10.50.

About ADF Group

ADF Group ( TSE:DRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$71.41 million for the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 16.60%.

(Get Free Report)

ADF Group Inc involves in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coating, and the installation of steel structures and steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork. The company’s products and services intended for the five principal segments of the non-residential construction industry: Office towers and high-rises, Commercial and recreational buildings, Airport facilities, Industrial complexes, and Transport infrastructures. It serves the client base in the non-residential construction industry, such as general contractors, project owners, engineering firms and project architects, and other steel structure fabricators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.