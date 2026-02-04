Nextpower FY2026 EPS Estimate Raised by Northland Securities

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Nextpower in a report issued on Wednesday, January 28th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.46. Northland Securities has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextpower’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Nextpower’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Nextpower alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NXT. Citigroup raised shares of Nextpower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nextpower from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nextpower from $103.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Nextpower from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.32.

Nextpower Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $119.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. Nextpower has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $131.59.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $909.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.43 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextpower

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nextpower in the 2nd quarter worth about $998,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,900,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 219.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextpower during the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nextpower news, Director William D. Watkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $592,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,398.89. The trade was a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 33,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $2,970,498.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,573.36. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 96,468 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nextpower

(Get Free Report)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.