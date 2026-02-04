Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Decreases By 14.9%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,235,952 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 4,978,570 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,912 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 62,912 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.3 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

GBOOF opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV, commonly known as Banorte, is one of Mexico’s largest diversified financial groups. Founded in 1899 as Banco Mercantil de Monterrey, the company has expanded through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions to build a broad national presence. Headquartered in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Banorte operates under a universal banking model, integrating traditional banking services with a range of complementary financial offerings.

Banorte’s core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, where it provides deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, and financing solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises.

