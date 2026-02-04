SS&C Technologies (SSNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $1.6233 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.09. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.17.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $12,877,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 386,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,217,425.40. The trade was a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Featured Stories

