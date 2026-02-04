Regency Centers (REG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $388.6190 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on REG shares. Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Regency Centers to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at $19,112,519.16. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

