Scotiabank Estimates OR Royalties’ FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OR Royalties in a research report issued on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.
OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.85 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 60.72%.
OR Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of OR stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.76. OR Royalties has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $47.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OR Royalties
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in OR Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.
OR Royalties Company Profile
OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.
The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.
