Scotiabank Estimates Kinross Gold’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on K. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Desjardins set a C$44.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.88.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$45.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.89 and a twelve month high of C$53.57.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.23%.

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.

