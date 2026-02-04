NSRX’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 9th (NYSEAMERICAN:NSRX)

NSRX’s (NYSEAMERICAN:NSRX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 9th. NSRX had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the expiration of NSRX’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NSRX Stock Up 12.2%

NSRX stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. NSRX has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

NSRX Company Profile

Nasus Pharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products to treat emergency medical conditions. Nasus Pharma Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

