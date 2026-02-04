Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 251,340 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 312,778 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,993 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,993 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.9 days.

Anta Sports Products Stock Performance

ANPDF opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Anta Sports Products has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Anta Sports Products

Anta Sports Products is a China-based designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of sportswear, footwear and accessories. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Jinjiang, Fujian province, the company operates a multi-brand portfolio and a broad retail and digital distribution network. Anta’s core business includes performance and lifestyle athletic apparel, sports shoes and related sporting goods sold through company-owned stores, authorized dealers and e-commerce platforms.

Product offerings span casual and performance categories for adults and children, covering footwear, apparel and accessories.

