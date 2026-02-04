Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Down 13.7% in January

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,665 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 11,201 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 70 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.1 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

BKHPF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest and most established banking institutions, offering a comprehensive suite of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, the bank operates through an extensive network of branches and digital channels across the country, supporting individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations.

The bank’s core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing, credit cards and payment services.

