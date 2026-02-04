Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Receives $232.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on IMNN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Imunon in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ IMNN opened at $3.18 on Friday. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.
Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.57. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imunon will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development. Its preclinical stage products include IMNN-101, a COVID-19 booster vaccine; IMNN-102 for the treatment of Lassa virus; and IMNN-201, a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma.
