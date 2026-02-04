Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Receives $232.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMNN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Imunon in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imunon stock. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Imunon, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMNN Free Report ) by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC owned 1.41% of Imunon worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNN opened at $3.18 on Friday. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.57. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imunon will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development. Its preclinical stage products include IMNN-101, a COVID-19 booster vaccine; IMNN-102 for the treatment of Lassa virus; and IMNN-201, a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma.

