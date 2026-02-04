Atlassian (TEAM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $1.5442 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of TEAM opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of -147.89, a PEG ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.88. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $100.92 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.60.

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $892,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,688,240. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $892,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,688,240. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,049 shares of company stock valued at $82,050,502. Company insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Atlassian by 59.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

