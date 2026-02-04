Equity Residential (EQR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Equity Residential to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $786.3530 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 25.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.01.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

