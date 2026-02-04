Brokerages Set CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) PT at $319.33

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.6667.

CSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSW Industrials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th.

In other news, SVP Jeff Underwood sold 370 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.96, for a total transaction of $103,215.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,752.88. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,975. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,366 shares of company stock worth $2,481,813 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSW. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 12.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NYSE CSW opened at $260.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $230.45 and a 1 year high of $338.90.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $232.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.36 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

