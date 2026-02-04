NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX) Receives $15.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.6429.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VYX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

NCR Voyix stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. NCR Voyix has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.06 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in NCR Voyix by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,997,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,101 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the third quarter valued at about $28,238,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the second quarter worth about $11,742,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 1,570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 578,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 543,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 527,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR Voyix

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.