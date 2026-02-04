Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Shares Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.3588 and last traded at $7.8050. Approximately 3,552,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Draganfly Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) is a Canadian-based developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drone systems for commercial, industrial and government applications. The company designs and produces a range of aerial platforms, including quadcopters, hexacopters and fixed-wing drones equipped with high-resolution cameras, thermal and multispectral sensors. Draganfly’s integrated solutions combine hardware, software and data services to support site inspection, public safety, search and rescue, precision agriculture and environmental monitoring.

Founded in 1998 by Zenon Dragan, Draganfly introduced one of the world’s first commercial helicopter drones and has maintained its head office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

