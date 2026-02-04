WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Here’s Why

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 5,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 7.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: WPTIF) is an open?ended unincorporated real estate investment trust domiciled in Ontario, Canada. The trust is primarily focused on owning, developing and managing industrial properties, and it trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker WIR.UN as well as on the U.S. OTC market as WPTIF.

The trust’s diversified portfolio comprises warehouses, distribution centres, manufacturing facilities and business parks. Its assets serve a broad range of industrial users, including logistics providers, e-commerce operators, manufacturers and wholesale distributors.

