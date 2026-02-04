Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.08 and last traded at $54.90. Approximately 216,554 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $863.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMIL was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

