High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

High Liner Foods Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

About High Liner Foods

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood products. Headquartered in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, the company supplies retailers, foodservice distributors and industrial customers with a wide range of premium seafood offerings. Its product portfolio includes branded and private-label items such as fillets, battered and breaded seafood, appetizers, entrées and fully prepared meals featuring species like pollock, haddock, cod, salmon, shrimp and scallops.

The company operates primarily through two business segments: Retail and Foodservice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.