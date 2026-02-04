Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.9860 and last traded at $33.9860. Approximately 19,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 96,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

Separately, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78.

Keyera Corp. is a Canadian midstream energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that specializes in the gathering, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Founded in 1998, Keyera has grown through strategic infrastructure investments to become one of Western Canada’s leading providers of midstream services. The company operates a network of natural gas processing plants, NGL fractionation facilities, pipelines and storage terminals.

Keyera’s core business activities include the purification of raw natural gas to remove contaminants, the separation and fractionation of NGL streams into products such as ethane, propane and butane, and the storage and distribution of these products to end users.

