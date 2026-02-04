Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Shares Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.9858. Approximately 120,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.1380.

Anglo Pacific Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

About Anglo Pacific Group

(Get Free Report)

Anglo Pacific Group Plc is a London-based natural resources royalty and streaming company that provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of commodity assets. Established in 1996, the company acquires and manages royalty and streaming interests across precious metals, base metals and bulk commodities. By partnering with mining operators rather than running mines itself, Anglo Pacific limits operational risk while retaining upside potential from production and price appreciation.

The company’s royalty and streaming portfolio spans multiple geographies, including North America, South America, Africa and Oceania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.