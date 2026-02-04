FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.54 and last traded at $73.69. Approximately 9,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.84.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a market cap of $145.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

About FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

