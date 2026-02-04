iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Stock Price Down 42.5% – Should You Sell?

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 42.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $27.2470. Approximately 8,298,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,213,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Trading Down 42.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 715.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,222,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 396.0% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the third quarter worth about $438,000.

About iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VXX was launched on Jan 19, 2018 and is issued by iPath.

