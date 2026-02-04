Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.2420. Approximately 26,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 41,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of approximately 9,852 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.