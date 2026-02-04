Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Head to Head Survey

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Demant A/S and Oramed Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S $3.25 billion 2.01 $346.11 million N/A N/A Oramed Pharmaceuticals $1.34 million 101.28 -$19.06 million $1.26 2.71

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

12.7% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Demant A/S and Oramed Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 0 1 0 1 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Oramed Pharmaceuticals N/A -5.57% -5.22%

Volatility and Risk

Demant A/S has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Demant A/S beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Demant A/S

(Get Free Report)

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services. The Communications segment provides headsets and solutions for the professional call centers, office markets, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It has license agreements with Oravax Medical Inc. to commercialize oral vaccines for COVID-19 and other novel coronaviruses. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.