Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Innate Pharma S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.7612 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 5,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several brokerages have commented on IPHA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Innate Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innate Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.

Innate Pharma SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody-based therapies that harness the body’s innate immune system to combat cancer. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Marseille, France, the company pioneers novel monoclonal antibodies designed to activate natural killer cells and macrophages, offering a complementary approach to existing immuno-oncology treatments.

The company’s lead program, monalizumab, targets the NKG2A immune checkpoint receptor and is being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca.

