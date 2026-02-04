KRM22 (LON:KRM) Shares Up 3.9% – Still a Buy?

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.96 and last traded at GBX 38.96. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50.

KRM22 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -422.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of -0.15.

KRM22 Company Profile

At KRM22, we believe in a world in which organisations operate at their optimal threshold of risk to drive increased returns. We develop outstanding products built and delivered through a Global Risk Platform, to bring increased visibility and lower cost management to capital market organisations.

