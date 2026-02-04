Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Trading Up 22.7% – Should You Buy?

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 22.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.7270 and last traded at $11.7270. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Japan Post Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Get Japan Post alerts:

Japan Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) is the overseas trading identifier for Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., a leading integrated postal, logistics and financial services group headquartered in Tokyo. Through its core operating arm, Japan Post Co, the company provides comprehensive mail, parcel and express delivery solutions across Japan’s extensive domestic network. The postal division handles standard letters, direct mail and parcel logistics, while its subsidiary JP Logistics specializes in time-sensitive and temperature-controlled shipments, serving individual and business customers.

Beyond postal operations, Japan Post offers retail banking and life insurance through two major affiliates: Japan Post Bank Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.