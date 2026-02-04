ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.54. 53,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 54,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.09.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

