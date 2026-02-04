Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 540 and last traded at GBX 532. Approximately 976,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 230,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530.

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £889.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 556.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 556.93.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments (“OCI”) is a Specialist Fund Segment listed investment vehicle that provides shareholders with consistent long-term returns in excess of the FTSE All-Share by providing exposure to private equity returns, where value can be created through market growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.

