Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$34.54 and last traded at C$34.62. Approximately 44,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 70,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.99.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 1.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. Jamieson Wellness had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of C$199.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Jamieson Wellness Inc. will post 2.1438892 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

About Jamieson Wellness

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.14%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of branded natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company operates in two segments: The Jamieson brands and The Strategic Partners. The majority of its revenue comes from the Jamieson brand segment. Some of its brands are Jamieson, Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan. Geographically, most of its revenue is derived from the domestic market.

