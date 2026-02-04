HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,662,098 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 4,411,284 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,288,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,288,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,290.88. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,959 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,046,036.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,073.90. This trade represents a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,959 shares of company stock worth $1,344,957. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.12. 1,075,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,066. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HealthEquity has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $116.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $322.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-3.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

