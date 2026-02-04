Relx (LON:REL) Shares Down 14.4% – Time to Sell?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,142 and last traded at GBX 2,214. Approximately 17,229,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 17,756,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,585.

Several equities analysts have commented on REL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,570 target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Relx in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,178 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,070 price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,222.50.

The company has a market cap of £40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,983.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,301.81.

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

