Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Frasers Group to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Frasers Group Stock Down 1.1%

About Frasers Group

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

Frasers Group (OTCMKTS: SDIPF) is a diversified British retail, wholesale and online group offering a broad portfolio of sports, fashion and lifestyle brands. The company operates through a multi-channel model that encompasses physical retail outlets, e-commerce platforms and third-party wholesale distribution. Its retail estate includes a mix of flagship department stores, specialist sports chains and premium fashion boutiques, while its digital operations serve a global customer base.

Founded by Mike Ashley in 1982 as a single sports goods outlet in Maidenhead, the business expanded rapidly under the original name Sports Direct International.

